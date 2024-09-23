Teen Boy Fatally Shot Outside Philadelphia High School

A teen boy is dead after police say a shooting occurred in Philadelphia ’s East Germantown neighborhood late Sunday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5900 block of Stenton Avenue just before midnight for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police originally said they found a man in his mid-20s shot once in the chest.Upon further investigation, officials confirmed to FOX 29’s Kelly Rule that the person found was a 16-year-old boy.

Officials have identified the victim as William Honesty of Philadelphia.They say the teen did not attend MLK High School. He attended a charter school outside the city.The motive for the incident remains unclear, and no arrests have been made at this time.Rule spoke to neighbors who said they heard three to four gunshots around the time police say the incident occurred. The investigation wrapped up by the time students arrived at MLK High School Monday morning.

Shooting Philadelphia Teenager Homicide Investigation

