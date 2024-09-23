Ted Cruz vs Colin Allred: A Heated Texas Senate Race

We are now in the home stretch for the 2024 election and the marquee race in Texas is the US Senate showdown between Republican incumbent Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Colin Allred .As both campaigns careen into the stretch run, FOX 26's Greg Groogan sat down with Cruz and FOX 4's Steven Dial interviewed Colin Allred about the issues facing Texans. Ted Cruz : "My record and Colin Allred 's record could not be more different.

"Allred: "I have no patience for Ted Cruz having had forever in the United States Senate, to try and do something to help us secure the border, but instead what he's done is, every time there's been a bipartisan effort to reform the immigration system or to just have border security he's helped take it down.

