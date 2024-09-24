Teachers Reveal What Boomer Parents Did Right That Millennials Have Forgotten

Teachers Are Sharing What Boomer Parents "Did Right" That Millennial Parents Have Kind Of Forgotten About, And It's A Whirlwind Millennials , I love you — but I will say that the strengths and weaknesses of one generation aren't the same as the next.

Choosing your own book is beautiful and fun. Learning to read that book might be hard. Counting money you've earned is fun. Learning to count, add, subtract might be hard.Also, our pride in ourselves comes from challenges. These children are an odd mix of arrogant, entitled, bored, and insecure that is new and concerning. Parenting isn't 'my child owns the world, day, teacher, friends and is in control of everything.

But now I leave a class, and immediately, phones or tablets are whipped out for social media or playing games. No one says a word. It's a little scary how much control a screen seems to have over someone nowadays." "Boomers would have kids do things for themselves/let them struggle a bit. Too many parents swoop in to figure it out for their kid at the slightest hint the kid needs help."Your child will have to struggle with scissors a bit to figure out how to use them, and that’s okay."

"You can say no firmly without yelling or destroying your kid. So many kids have come through my classroom without ever hearing the word 'no' or being corrected in any way, and they absolutely lose their minds.

