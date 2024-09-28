Teacher Allegedly Punched, Threatened With Knife By Husband Of Another Teacher

Updated: Sep. 28, 2024, 12:39 p.m.A teacher at a Paterson elementary school was allegedly punched in the face and threatened with a knife in his classroom by the husband of another teacher on Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Paterson Police Department said Friday.

The confrontation happened Thursday at about 4:45 p.m. at Elementary School 18, when officers responded to a report of a suspicious person with a weapon, according to police. The alleged assault happened about an hour before the district’s back-to-school night, according to theThe teacher that was allegedly assaulted told police that another teacher’s husband entered his classroom, punched him in the face and then pulled out a knife and threatened his life with it, authorities said Friday.

“We are deeply concerned about the recent incident at School 18,” said superintendent Laurie Newell according to NorthJersey.com. “The safety of our staff and students remains our top priority. We will continue to provide necessary support to those affected and appreciate the community’s understanding during this time.”

Assault Knife Threat Paterson School Teacher Husband

