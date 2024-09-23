Taylor Swift's Latest Outfit Has Swifties Buzzing With Theories

Taylor Swift ’s latest outfit is sending Swifties mixed messages. On September 21, Swift and close friend Gigi Hadid were photographed out in New York City , and the 34-year-old pop star’s look gave fans a lot to discuss. I’m not normally one to decode celebrity outfits piece by piece for clues about their upcoming projects, but this is Taylor Swift we’re talking about. She was literally dropping Tortured Poets Easter eggs in plain sight for months without anyone noticing.

… Taylor Swift Now, let’s talk jewelry. Swift wore a series of necklaces and rings, but her chain-link choker is sending some Swifties into detective mode. While some think the necklace represents the number 12 , others think the piece is actually a TS initial necklace, as Page Six reports. While it’s completely normal to wear one’s name or initials around one’s neck, this could be a sign that her self-titled album could be ahead of Reputation in line for a rerecording.

Taylor Swift Gigi Hadid New York City Fashion Easter Eggs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



glamour_fashion / 🏆 119. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift’s U.S. Open Outfit Proved This Summer Trend Is Perfect for Fall, TooTaylor Swift wore the Reformation Sora Linen Dress to the U.S. Open with Travis Kelce. Shop the gingham fall dress trend at Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, and Reformation, starting at $25. Wear it with knee-high boots, suede bags, and cozy cardigans.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Taylor Swift VMAs 2024 Outfit: This Look Is Fit for a Punk PrincessTaylor Swift's VMAs 2024 outfit is a punk plaid gown with a matching collar, hot pants, and thigh-high boots.

Source: glamour_fashion - 🏆 119. / 63 Read more »

Taylor Swift's Surprise Second VMAs Outfit Was So 'E.T.'-CodedTaylor Swift changed out of her plaid corset into a sparkly minidress with a UFO on it during the 2024 MTV VMAs, appearing to subtly show her support for Katy Perry.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Alan Cumming Reacts To Comparisons Between His Emmy Look And Taylor Swift's VMA OutfitAfter Alan Cumming's plaid red carpet look at the 2024 Emmy Awards drew comparisons to Taylor Swift’s MTV VMAs outfit, the 'Traitors' host had the most characteristically cheeky reaction.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Alan Cumming Jokes About Taylor Swift's Outfit ResemblanceAfter Alan Cumming's red carpet look at the 2024 Emmy Awards drew comparisons to Taylor Swift’s MTV VMAs outfit, the 'Traitors' host had the most characteristically cheeky reaction. Cumming, who walked the red carpet in a black kilt with a beige jacket and plaid shirt, acknowledged the resemblance to Swift's Dior ensemble but playfully claimed he wore the trend first.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Recreate Taylor Swift's NFL Opener Outfit for Under $200Taylor Swift was the star of the show at the NFL opener. You can recreate the full outfit for under $200 with items on Amazon!

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »