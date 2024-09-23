Taylor Swift Not In Attendance At Chiefs Game Against Falcons

Taylor Swift didn’t appear to make the trip to Atlanta to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Falcons in their Week 3 matchup on Sunday night. Swift had been at the Chiefs’ first two games of the season. Both of the games were victories and were played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Swift was in a suite for both games in which the Chiefs hung on by a thread to win.

On Sunday night, the Chiefs were on the road. Swift was at the Chiefs’ road game last season against the New York Jets, but the circumstances were much different then. Swift also followed the Chiefs in their Super Bowl run and made Super Bowl 58 despite being on tour overseas. Swift was noticeably missing as the pomp and circumstance of her entering Mercedes-Benz Stadium didn’t occur before kickoff. Kelce has struggled to get going in the offense.

He faced criticism from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to start the week. 'I love my brother from another in Travis Kelce, but we saw more of Taylor Swift than we saw of Travis Kelce yesterday, on a Sunday afternoon,' Smith said last week after the Chiefs’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 'That wasn’t supposed to happen. We were supposed to see more of Travis Kelce yesterday than we saw of her.

That’s not happening though. You’ve got to get going, you’ve got 39 receiving yards in the first two games. Come on now. Football season is here. Honeymoon’s over. Let’s handle our business, OK.' Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

