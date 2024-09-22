Taylor Swift enjoys girls' night out with Gigi Hadid in NYC

It was a girls’ night out on Saturday for Taylor Swift and model pal Gigi Hadid as the duo enjoyed dinner in New York City.
Swift, currently on hiatus from her blockbuster Eras Tour, has been splitting her time between NYC and Kansas City as of late,Falcons’ Jessie Bates warns he might use Taylor Swift smack talk vs. Travis Kelce, ChiefsThe nine-time Pro Bowler, who started dating Swift last year, touched down in Atlanta on Saturday ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 3 matchup against the Falcons on “Sunday Night Football.”
It remains to be seen if Swift will make the trip to Atlanta to cheer on Kelce, 34, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in primetime.Travis Kelce touched down in Atlanta on Sept. 21, 2024, ahead of the Chiefs’ primetime showdown against the Falcons.Swift will resume her Eras Tour in North America next month before wrapping up in Canada in December.
Kelce, in his 12th NFL season, has had a slow start to the year, totaling four receptions for 39 yards and zero touchdowns in two games.
