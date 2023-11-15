Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Introduce Each Other to Their Families

As their relationship continues to blossom under the media spotlight, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look to be seeking some normalcy, introducing each other to their families. Because nothing says 'signed, sealed, delivered' like the approval of a parent. Swift and Kelce have been spotted out multiple times with each other's parents. And after Taylor cheered for her man at several Kansas City Chiefs games with Travis' parents, last weekend was her turn to shine.

Travis enjoyed her concert in Argentina in a VIP tent with Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, while his mom Donna Kelce was spotted taking in Taylor's 'The Eras Tour' concert film in Florida. TAYLOR SWIFT RUNS TO KISS TRAVIS KELCE AFTER HE ATTENDS HER SECOND ERAS SHOW IN ARGENTINA DONNA KELCE Originally from Cleveland, Donna Kelce is a proud mother to NFL players Jason and Travis. Photographed at several Kansas City Chiefs games seated alongside Swift, Donna has been subdued with the media when discussing her son's relationship, admitting on the 'Today' show in October her time spent with Swift was 'OK

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PAGESİX: Travis Kelce's Ex Defends 'Half Naked Pics' as Taylor Swift Continues Tour Travis Kelce 's ex, Kayla Nicole, responds to critics of her revealing photos with a bikini video. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift keeps her tour outfit on as she returns to NYC, and Travis Kelce heads to Kansas City after PDA with Taylor. Travis Kelce 's mom watches Taylor Swift 's movie while her son attends the live performance. A TikToker notices the resemblance between Travis Kelce 's mother and a woman at the theater.

Source: PageSix | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: Taylor Swift's Dad Cheers Alongside Travis Kelce as She Changes Lyrics to Reference Him Taylor Swift 's dad, Scott Swift, joins Travis Kelce in cheering as Taylor changes lyrics to her song 'Karma' to reference the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during a concert in Buenos Aires.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

SCARYMOMMY: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Love Story Takes a Romantic Turn at Her Concert Taylor Swift surprises rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce with a special performance and a kiss during her concert in Buenos Aires.

Source: ScaryMommy | Read more »

ROLLİNGSTONE: Taylor Swift's Public Display of Affection with Travis Kelce Taylor Swift surprises fans with a public display of affection towards Travis Kelce during her concert. This rare sight has left Swifties overjoyed.

Source: RollingStone | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Hilarie Burton Predicts Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Will Get EngagedHilarie Burton declared that Travis Kelce 's public support of Taylor Swift reminds her of her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Source: usweekly | Read more »

DAİLYMAİL: Taylor Swift's Shoutout to Travis Kelce Boosts Interest in Chiefs TicketsWorldwide searches for Chiefs tickets skyrocketed 150% after Taylor Swift mentioned Travis Kelce during a concert in Buenos Aires.

Source: DailyMail | Read more »