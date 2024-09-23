Tanzania Arrests Opposition Leaders Ahead Of Planned Protests

Police have arrested Tanzania ’s most prominent opposition figures whose party has called for protests against what it says is a crackdown targeting its supportersPolice arrested Tanzania 's most prominent opposition figures Monday whose party has called for protests against what it says is a crackdown targeting its supporters.

Hundreds of backers of the country’s main opposition party, CHADEMA, were arrested last month and the party's secretariat member was abducted and later found dead with signs of beatings and acid poured on his face. Amnesty International at the time called for an immediate stop to “arbitrary detentions of political opposition” in Tanzania.CHADEMA said in a statement its chairman Freeman Mbowe and his deputy Tundu Lissu together with six other party officials were arrested at various locations, adding that the planned protests were in line with the constitution and that police had been notified as required by law.

Magufuli’s autocratic rule was marred by human rights abuse allegations that included a total ban on opposition political rallies.

Tanzania Opposition Protests Arrests Crackdown

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police arrest 8 of Tanzania's main opposition figures ahead of planned protestsPolice have arrested Tanzania’s most prominent opposition figures whose party has called for protests against what it says is a crackdown targeting its supporters.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Police arrest 8 of Tanzania's main opposition figures ahead of planned protestsPolice have arrested Tanzania’s most prominent opposition figures whose party has called for protests against what it says is a crackdown targeting its supporters

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Geoscientists detect rapid uplift at unique volcano in TanzaniaWhen a volcano is about to erupt, the surrounding land puffs up like a squeezed balloon. The technical term is 'transient deformation,' and Virginia Tech researchers have detected and tracked this short-lived movement for the first time using satellite observations of Ol Doinyo Lengai, an active Tanzanian volcano.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

A Megamouth Shark’s Surprise Appearance Off Tanzania’s CoastlineMelissa Cristina Márquez is a science communicator, author, wildlife educator, and marine scientist. She specializes in marine biology, conservation, and ocean exploration, with a particular focus on sharks and other marine predators.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

7 Myths Harming The Maasai People In TanzaniaChristine Ro is an independent journalist covering science, international development, and the environment. Her work for Forbes has received a Translators without Borders Access to Knowledge award. It has also been supported with grants from the European Journalism Centre, the European Research Council, and the Abe Fellowship for Journalists.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

'Mountain of God' volcano in Tanzania is bulging, study findsSascha is a U.K.-based trainee staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe.

Source: LiveScience - 🏆 538. / 51 Read more »