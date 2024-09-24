Tanger Outlets Hosts Pumpkin Party to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, community members can come check out the Pumpkin Party on October 12.

Families can enjoy pumpkin painting and a pink pumpkin photo opportunity as well as live music, food trucks, and a bounce house at the free event. A boot drive will also be hosted by Shoppers are encouraged to donate a minimum of $10 for a special voucher with offers from various stores. All proceeds go toward the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

