Tamara Smart to Play Thalia in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2

in December 2022. Based on the book series of the same name by Rick Riordan , the series received positive reviews from critics and was renewed for a second season in February 2024.

“Thalia is the Demigod daughter of Zeus who made her last stand to protect her friends at the edge of Camp Half-Blood,” Disney said of the character. “Rather than let her die, Zeus transformed her into a tree that anchors the force field that protects camp. Tough and prickly, with a rebel/punk sensibility, Thalia is fiercely loyal to her friends and distrustful of her father’s world.”Smart will be a recurring guest star in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.

