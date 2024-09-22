Take-Two Interactive Stock Seen Poised for Growth With New Releases

As the earnings reporting season draws to a close, many companies were able to deliver solid results despite pressures on consumer spending.

Sebastian's robust bookings growth estimate is backed by the expected release of key titles – Civilization VII, Borderlands 4 and the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI . Moreover, he expects the company's new console/PC releases to deliver about $2.25 billion in incremental bookings. He anticipates the mobile business will contribute around $3.1 billion, and catalog/live services will generate $2.5 billion in the full year.

Sebastian ranks No. 286 among more than 9,000 analysts tracked by TipRanks. His ratings have been profitable 56% of the time, delivering an average return of 12.8%. is the third pick for this week. Despite macro pressures and intense competition in the streaming space, the company has been able to impress investors with its crackdown on password sharing and the rollout of an ad-supported tier.

Take-Two Interactive GTA VI Video Games Stock Market Analyst Rating

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Take-Two Interactive Stock A Buy With GTA VI Expected to Boost BookingsDespite pressures on consumer spending, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is seen as a stock that can withstand short-term challenges and deliver long-term growth. Analyst Michael Sebastian reiterates his buy rating on TTWO with a price target of $172. He forecasts robust bookings growth driven by upcoming releases like Civilization VII, Borderlands 4, and the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

RBs, DBs headline stock up, stock down after Bills' exhibition loss to PanthersWhich Buffalo Bills players solidified their spots on the final rosters and who might not have done enough in the loss to the Carolina Panthers?

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dollar TreeStocks Analysis by Investing.com (Jesse Cohen) covering: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Amazon.com Inc. Read Investing.com (Jesse Cohen)'s latest article on Investing.com

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Stock Up, Stock Down: Michigan football bullied in Top 10 matchup vs. TexasPositive and negative takeaways from Michigan football's loss to Texas in a Top 10 matchup between the Wolverines and Longhorns

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Oracle, AppleStocks Analysis by Investing.com (Jesse Cohen) covering: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Oracle Corporation. Read Investing.com (Jesse Cohen)'s latest article on Investing.com

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Alibaba stock jumps after inclusion on China's mainland stock exchangesAlibaba stock jumps after inclusion on China's mainland stock exchanges

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »