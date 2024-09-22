Taco Uziel Faces Closure Due To New Vendor Rules In Long Beach

Lines wrap around the block for Taco Uziel on 7th Street, but new city vendor rules could force it out of Long Beach A small taco stand on the corner of 7th Street and Termino Avenue that has become a favorite may soon be serving its last taco in Long Beach Lines wrap around the block for the family-run and operated taco stand, Tacos Uziel. Owners Adriana Mancia and Luiz Perez said they started the taco stand for their son's future.

“Sometimes the lines go all the way to the driveway back here, but we will stand in line because it’s that good,” said Chris Marquis, who lives in Long Beach and frequents Taco Uziel. “Hopefully they stay in Long Beach.”“I can smell the food from my car and I had to stop here,” said Donna Aragon, who lives in Long Beach and came for the first time with her husband to taste the tacos. Despite the taco stand's popularity, Long Beach's new vendor rules may force the stand to move.

“It’s very difficult to get permits because there are a lot of regulations for street vendors,” said Mancia,

