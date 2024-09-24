Swedish Authorities Accuse Iran Of Text Message Campaign After Quran Burnings

Body of missing man found on shore at Corpus Christi beach, officials say7 hours agoGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider DealsFILE -A demonstrator holds up a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book, during a protest of the burning of a Quran in Sweden , in front of the Swedish Embassy in Tehran, Iran , June 30, 2023.
In August 2023, Swedish media reported that a large number of people in Sweden had received text messages in Swedish calling for revenge against people who were burning the Quran, Ljungqvist said, adding that the sender of the messages was “a group calling itself the Anzu team.” However, the incidents left Sweden torn between its commitment to free speech and its respect for religious minorities.
Meanwhile, Sweden' justice minister, Gunnar Strömmer, told Swedish news agency TT “that a state actor, in this case Iran, according to assessment is behind an action that aims to destabilize Sweden or increase polarization in our country is of course very serious.”
Iran Sweden Quran Burnings Text Messages Data Breach
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »