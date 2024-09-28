Suspect Rammed Storefront To Burglarize Business, Led Police On Chase

Novato police said a suspect rammed into a storefront to burglarize the business early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the Diablo Avenue business around 3 a.m. and saw two vehicles leaving the area.A chase ensued on southbound Highway 101, but it was ended due to unsafe speeds. Police said one of the vehicles was later found by California Highway Patrol officers on eastbound Highway 580 in San Rafael. According to Novato police, CHP officers followed the vehicle along Highway 580.

He was eventually arrested and identified as 26-year-old Jeremy Fong, of Oakland. Police said Fong was the only person in the vehicle and that officers found an 'extensive amount of stolen property.' Fong was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared. He was then booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of burglary, vandalism, reckless evading, resisting arrest, vehicle theft and conspiracy.

Burglary Vehicle Theft Chase Arrest Stolen Property

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPIXtv / 🏆 443. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manhunt intensifies for Kentucky highway shooting suspect who evaded policePolice in Kentucky continued their search for a suspect who shot at cars and injured five people over the weekend. Police offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. NBC News' Priya Sridhar reports.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Body believed to be Kentucky highway shooter Joseph Couch found by bounty-hunting YouTubers during livestream: 'Oh my lanta!'Kentucky State Police continue searching for highway shooting suspect Joseph Couch

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Tempe Police ID stepfather and suspect in police shooting incidentPolice in Tempe have identified the victim and suspect in a deadly incident that culminated with an officer-involved shooting back in August.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Dallas police officer killed, 2 officers wounded and shooting suspect killed after chase, police sayA Dallas police officer died and two other officers were wounded by a suspect who was shot and killed by police north of the city after a vehicle chase. The Dallas Police Department says there was a call for officer assistance shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Ledbetter Drive, where an officer was found wounded in a squad car.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Home invasion suspect in custody after 2.5-hour police standoff in South Barrington, police sayA man is in custody on Monday after an hours-long standoff in the north suburbs, police said.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Dallas police officer killed, 2 officers wounded and shooting suspect killed after chase, police sayToday's Video Headlines: 8/29/24

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »