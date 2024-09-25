Suspect In Second Trump Assassination Attempt Officially Charged With Attempted Presidential Assassination

Ryan Routh , the suspect in the second Trump assassination attempt , has officially been federally charged with attempted assassination of a presidential candidate.Initial charges against Routh were gun-related: illegally possessing a firearm and illegally obliterating a firearm's serial number.Evidence shared in court in recent days included a letter allegedly written by Routh that offered a reward of $150,000 to anyone who could kill Trump .
RELATED STORY | Jack Smith appeals dismissal of Trump's classified documents case“Violence targeting public officials endangers everything our country stands for, and the Department of Justice will use every available tool to hold Ryan Routh accountable for the attempted assassination of former President Trump charged in the indictment,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a statement regarding the new charges.
Trump Assassination Attempt Ryan Routh Federal Charges FBI Investigation
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »