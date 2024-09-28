Suspect Attempts to Reach for Firearm During Shoplifting Arrest at Spanaway Walmart

A routine shoplifting call at a Spanaway Walmart escalated Tuesday evening when 26-year-old convicted felon , Zachary Jon Quichocho, allegedly attempted to reach for a firearm during a confrontation with Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies.According to court documents, Quichocho, a four-time convicted felon , was approached by deputies after Walmart ’s security reported him for allegedly cutting tags off clothes.

"He was thinking of how he was going to shoot both of our deputies to get out of that situation."Court documents say Quichocho claimed the bag, and the gun belonged to his sister, but security footage showed him entering the store with the bag. The firearm was found to be unregistered, and Quichocho was booked into Pierce County Jail.

