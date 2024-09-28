Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment Case After Custodian's Body Parts Found

Samira Asma-Sadeque is a legal reporter at PEOPLE's crime desk. Her work includes writing about crime, immigration, mental health and U.S. elections.A suspect has been arrested after the dismembered body parts of a school custodian were found by a teenager.

Bay City public safety officials say Stilwell’s family reported him missing on Sept. 18, just hours before his remains — two arms and lower legs, including his feet — were found near a boat launch along the banks of the Saginaw River. After realizing it was a human foot, Donaldson called 911, and while the two waited for police, the teenager reportedly spotted a hand as well, Donaldson said, per MLive.

