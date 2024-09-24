Surveillance Video Captures Car Smash-and-Grabs in Chicago Neighborhood

Surveillance video shows suspects breaking into cars in the Dunning neighborhood Tuesday morning.Eight vehicles had their windows smashed on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 1:44 a.m. in the 3600-3800 blocks of North Nordica Avenue in the Dunning neighborhood. Police said a male suspect broke the driver's side and passenger side windows of the eight cars. Only one of the vehicles had property taken, police said.In the video, it looks like three suspects going car to car before driving off in a dark colored sedan.

Car Break-Ins Chicago Surveillance Video Dunning Neighborhood Smash-And-Grab

