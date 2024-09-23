Supreme Court Curbs EPA's Power on Climate Change

The Supreme Court just gutted a major policy tool the US might have used to tackle climate change . Its decision today on West Virginia v. Environment al Protection Agency essentially says that the EPA shouldn’t be allowed to determine whether the US gets its electricity from clean or dirty sources of energy. That derails previous efforts by the agency to transition the US away from fossil fuels to clean energy sources like wind and solar by regulating the power sector.

”' Since the 1970 Clean Air Act wasn’t written to grapple with climate change, and since Congress hasn’t passed legislation to get the grid running on clean energy, the EPA isn’t left with a whole lot of options in the wake of this court decision. What climate moves can the US make? Even so, the agency can still take some actions to cut greenhouse gas pollution — even if those actions aren’t as ambitious as the Obama administration originally intended.

Climate Change EPA Supreme Court Clean Energy Fossil Fuels

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Supreme Court Limits EPA’s Power To Regulate Greenhouse Gas EmissionsIn a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the Clean Air Act does not grant the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Supreme Court Limits EPA's Power To Regulate Power Plant EmissionsIn a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. This limits the EPA's ability to address climate change through this key legislation.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Supreme Concerns About the Supreme CourtAlmost immediately after announcing he would not seek another term, President Biden pronounced that reforming the Supreme Court was going to be a major priority of his remaining six months in office.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Mass. high court strikes down 67-year-old switchblade ban, citing Supreme Court gun decisionResidents of Massachusetts are now free to arm themselves with switchblades after a 67-year-old restriction was struck down following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 landmark decision on gun rights and the Second Amendment.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »

Alabama Supreme Court affirms lower court rulings in Roy Moore's defamation lawsuitMoore sued five people over what he said were false and malicious allegations intended to damage his campaign for the U.S. Senate in 2017.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Federal court to hold first Trump hearing since landmark Supreme Court decisionAva-joye Burnett is an award-winning journalist who joined Scripps News in April of 2023. Prior to Scripps News, Ava-joye spent seven years as a general assignment reporter at CBS Baltimore (WJZ).

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »