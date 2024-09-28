Supreme Court Allows Execution Despite Prosecutors' Doubts

The Supreme Court ’s divided decision this week allowing Missouri to execute a man for a 1998 murder even though his conviction was contested by prosecutors has heaped renewed scrutiny on the court’s approach to the death penalty . Marcellus Williams, convicted in 2001 of killing former newspaper reporter Felicia Gayle, was executed Tuesday evening, a little more than an hour after the Supreme Court ’s conservatives declined to intervene over the objection of the three liberal justices.

Instead, Bailey said, “the evidence was consistent with the testimony of a crime scene investigator that the killer wore gloves based on glove marks left at the crime scene.” The two cases have enough overlap that some believe the outcome for Williams could signal problems for Glossip.

