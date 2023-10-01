Superboy's Surprising New Look Proves He's More than a Superman Clone

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! Contains spoilers for Action Comics #1057!Superman's half-clone Superboy is showing what sets him apart from the Man of Steel.

Superboy is Changing His Look to Forge His Own Identity Superboy has been on an identity search for a while now. Ever since he returned to the DC Universe, Conner has been struggling to figure out where he fits in the expanded Superman Family. Between Jon Kent becoming a new Superman and Clark adopting the Super Twins, Conner has felt redundant in the Kryptonian family. He even ran off into outer space in search of purpose in Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow only to run afoul of a group of murderous antiheroes.

For better or worse, Superboy switching up his looks makes sense. Conner desperately wants his own identity as the Superman Family is getting pretty crowded. With Jon being roughly the same age as Conner, Superboy wants something that helps distinguish himself from his relatives other than a superhero name. At the very least, Conner's ability to dye his hair when Clark can't give Superboy something that aids him in his mission to stand out. It might not be a look that every fan can get on board with, but it symbolizes the mission Conner is on to find out who he really is.

Superboy Wants to Be His Own Person When Superboy first debuted, he made a lot of style choices to differentiate him from Superman. The leather jacket, his earring, his sunglasses. These may seem like the fashion of a rebellious youth, but they were decisions to help Conner stand out from the hero he was cloned from. Dyeing his hair shows that Conner isn't just a Superman-lite. Superboy is his own person, and he wants the world to know it. Things are tough for him right now as he's trying to figure out where he belongs, and dyeing his hair is an important step in Superboy's ongoing self-discovery. Action Comics #1057 is on sale now.