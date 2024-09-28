Suni Lee Returns to Auburn for Football Game

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is returning to her old college stomping grounds this weekend.
The 2020 Olympic all-around champion and 2024 team all-around gold medalist pulled up to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday to watch the Auburn football team take on the No. 21-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in a high-profile SEC clash.She took to social media to show off her Tigers fit with a bathroom selfie at Jordan-Hare ahead of kickoff after taking in the Tiger Walk.Throughout her brief career at Auburn, Lee scored perfect 10s on the uneven bars four times and three times on the balance beam.
Suni left Paris with three medals, gold in team all-around, bronze in individual all-around and bronze in uneven bars, bringing her career total to six Olympic medals.
Suni Lee Gymnastics Auburn Football Olympics
