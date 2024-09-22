Sun Upset Fever In Playoff Opener

Thomas finished with 12 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, earning her fourth postseason triple-double. Marina Mabrey led the third-seeded Sun with 27 points, 20 of which came in the second half. Her 27 points are the most by a reserve in the playoffs, according to ESPN.Game 2 is Wednesday night in Connecticut with a potential decisive third game in Indiana on Friday night if necessary., finished with 11 points, recovering from a rough start. She also had eight assists.
A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark earned WNBA MVP and AP Rookie of the Year respectively after record seasons. DeWanna Bonner had four points and an emphatic block of a Clark layup during the spurt. Bonner finished the opening 20 minutes with 16 points. Clark had a quiet first half with just three points, making one of her nine shots.
WNBA Playoffs Connecticut Sun Indiana Fever Marina Mabrey Caitlin Clark
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Connecticut Sun Troll ‘Bandwagoning’ Fever, Caitlin Clark Fans Before Playoff GameThe Sun had to let them know.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »