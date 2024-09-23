Suits Actor pinpoints the scene that changed his life

, the actor pinpoints the exact scene in the pilot that he says changed his life. It just so happens to be the same moment that Mike's trajectory changed, too.
"It's weird to have a moment on camera where you could see your life change, you know, because this is where my life changed," he tells Rafferty on the podcast. "The show changed my whole life. It's changed my career. It's changed the way that I work. It's changed the people in my life.
"So many things wouldn't have happened were it not for the show," Adams adds. "And I can kind of distill it all down to this one scene between Harvey and Mike in this room. It's pretty wild."The legal drama originally aired for nine seasons on USA from 2011-2019, but found a new audience when it dropped on Netflix and Peacock last year, smashing streaming records in the process.
