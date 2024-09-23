Suits Actor pinpoints the scene that changed his life

, the actor pinpoints the exact scene in the pilot that he says changed his life. It just so happens to be the same moment that Mike's trajectory changed, too.

"It's weird to have a moment on camera where you could see your life change, you know, because this is where my life changed," he tells Rafferty on the podcast. "The show changed my whole life. It's changed my career. It's changed the way that I work. It's changed the people in my life.

"So many things wouldn't have happened were it not for the show," Adams adds. "And I can kind of distill it all down to this one scene between Harvey and Mike in this room. It's pretty wild."The legal drama originally aired for nine seasons on USA from 2011-2019, but found a new audience when it dropped on Netflix and Peacock last year, smashing streaming records in the process.

Suits Patrick J. Adams Mike Ross Harvey Specter Television

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EW / 🏆 713. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Accused Season 2 Trailer Previews Dramatic Stories With Suits' Patrick J. Adams & MorePatrick J. Adams as Michael Ross in Suits

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Patrick J. Adams' Yellowstone Spinoff Role Can Show The Mike Story That Suits Never Got To TellPatrick J. Adams as Mike Ross in Suits

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

10 Best Shows Like Suits To Watch While Waiting For The SpinoffEdited image featuring Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) in Suits.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Yellowstone Sequel Casts Lost Actor Alongside Patrick J. Adams, Michelle Pfeiffer & MoreKevin Costner and Wendy Moniz in Yellowstone

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Yellowstone Spinoff's Latest Cast Actor Is More Exciting Than Michelle Pfeiffer & Patrick J. AdamsPatrick J. Adams and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

7 Reasons Why Suits’ L.A. Spinoff Is Better Than A Suits RevivalStephen Amell in Suits LA

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »