Suge Knight warns Sean 'Diddy' Combs of danger from prison

Marion 'Suge' Knight, the Death Row Records founder and a central figure in hip-hop's infamous East Coast-West Coast feud in the 1990s, issued an ominous warning to his former rival Sean ' Diddy ' Combs in a phone call from prison last week.

'I tell you what, Puffy, your life is in danger because you know the secrets, who's involved in that little secret room you guys participating in,' Knight, 58, said in a call to his team, Breakbeat Media, the production company behind his 'Collect Call' podcast, which he records over the phone from inside California's Ronald Donovan Correctional Facility. 'You know they're going to get you if they can,' he added. Before adopting the moniker 'Diddy,' Combs also used the names 'Puff,' 'Puff Daddy' and 'Puffy,' and is often referred to as 'Puff' by people who knew him during his rise to fame. SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS BIKES AROUND MIAMI, APPEARING CAREFREE DAYS AFTER FEDERAL RAIDS Knight's full remarks are available on Breakbeat's YouTub

