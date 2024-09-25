Sugar Addiction Driving Rise in Bear-Related Incidents?

It's no secret that bears love rummaging through trash, campsites and even kitchen in search of human food, but one wildlife expert suggests that the uptick in bear-related incidents could actually be due to a sugar addiction . The Sierra Madre community has seen that directly in recent weeks with bears breaking into some homes, and even taking up residence in the crawlspace of another.

This rings true for the Nesler family, who have been unwillingly housing a black bear under their home for the last two weeks, and though they say he's been a good tenant thus far, it's time for him to leave. 'He's been evicted. That's what my son says,' said Susan Nesler, who named the bear Junior.

