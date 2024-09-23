Study Finds Women Getting Poor Sleep Are Less Motivated At Work There are plenty of things that can lead to less motivation in the workplace, and according to research published in the journal Sex Roles, women's and men's motivation may actually be affected differently. Specifically, sleep may have more of an influence on women's motivation than men's.

, explains in a news release, 'When women are getting a good night's sleep and their mood is boosted, they are more likely to be oriented in their daily intentions toward achieving status and responsibility at work. If their sleep is poor and reduces their positive mood, then we saw that they were less oriented toward those goals.

Sleep Motivation Women Workplace Research

