Weeks after a school shooting , students return for classes at Apalachee High School

But the annual spending fights over the federal budget always loomed over Johnson’s term. With the Sept. 30 deadline signaling the end of the fiscal year, the House GOP’s ultraconservative flank agitated for the speaker to push for spending cuts, even if it meant throwing the government into a shutdown.“I wish he would take Trump’s advice,” said Rep. Ralph Norman, R-South Carolina, a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, who said of Johnson: “He’s risk averse.

Johnson said he had tried to run what he called “the best play” he could, which was attaching a bill called the SAVE Act, which would prevent immigrants who are in the U.S. without legal status from voting in the nationwide elections, even though that’s already the law and experts say it Johnson described the temporary government funding bill, which will keep operations going until Dec. 20, as bare bones, with no add-ons — except for $231 million for the U.S. Service in the aftermath of the two assassination attempts on Trump this election season.

Weeks after a school shooting, students return for classes at Apalachee High SchoolStudents are set to return to classes at Apalachee High School on Tuesday, weeks after a school shooter killed two students and two teachers. Some students are still uneasy about returning. The sounds of gunshots are still fresh in their minds, and many are mourning friends and teachers.

Students will return to Apalachee High School next week after year’s deadliest school shootingA phased reopening of Apalachee High School, the scene of this year’s deadliest school shooting, is scheduled to begin September 24.

Apalachee High School: Shooting confirmed at high school, one person in custodyApalachee High School in Winder in Barrow County was put on a hard lockdown Wednesday morning because of a shooting incident.

