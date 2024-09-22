Student Overcomes DeafBlindness To Write Empowering Book

When you meet Delila Vasquez, it's hard to believe she wasn't always confident. The Woodrow Wilson High School senior exudes confidence, which she said came as she got older and found her voice.

"Because that's how I am and what I look like," Vasquez explained."I had to accept it and grow up and be confident, and to love yourself."Vasquez wrote a book titled 'In CHARGE of My Life' to help encourage other students like her. Vasquez was born with a rare genetic disorder called"I was born blind. Like this eye, I cannot see," Vasquez said, pointing to her right eye.

"It's really amazing to watch her spirit, her influence on other students," Dallas ISD teacher for the DeafBlind Crystal Sapier said. Sapier said when Vasquez was in 4th grade, she told her she wanted to write a book. Sapeir ended up transcribing the book her former student wrote."I'm extremely proud of her," Sapier said."She can do anything that she wants to do. She puts her mind on something and makes it happen."

Deafblindness Empowerment Student Author Inspiration Overcoming Adversity

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabama’s anti-DEI law kicks in: College offices close, websites scrubbedThe Black Student Union has been pushed out of the University of Alabama's student center.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

UAF extends orientation to create better student outcomesBy extending orientation and increasing student engagement UAF hopes to help improve student outcomes.

Source: KTVF11 - 🏆 267. / 63 Read more »

Gettysburg College student allegedly scratched racial slur onto another student's bodyKyla Guilfoil is a news associate for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Gettysburg College student allegedly carved racial slur with box cutter onto another student's chestA college student allegedly scratched a racial slur onto another student's body at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Delaware State University student arrested after shooting at student apartmentsAn 18-year-old student along with a 15-year-old boy, after a shooting happened at apartments at Delaware State University.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Delaware State University student arrested after shooting at student apartmentsAn 18-year-old student along with a 15-year-old boy, after a shooting happened at apartments at Delaware State University.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »