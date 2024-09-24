Student Found Dead After Going Missing While Hiking in South Africa

A North Carolina woman who went hiking in South Africa was found dead on Sunday after going missing the day before, local officials said.

She was found deceased around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday on Devil’s Peak, which is connected via trail to Table Mountain, according to a Cape Town travel guide “She was living fast and bravely. It gives me the same feeling as my friend who passed away tragically 2 years ago. Felt like her soul knew…”

