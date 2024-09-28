Striped Fish Use Motion Dazzle to Confuse Predators

When thinking of animal camouflage, we typically imagine creatures remaining still, blending seamlessly into their surroundings. But remaining motionless isn't always practical, and many animals are highly mobile, constantly moving through their environment to graze their food.
"Our findings also show that humbug damselfish adapt their behaviour based on their environment," says Dr Tosetto. The research team studied how different backgrounds might affect the fish's ability to confuse predators using motion dazzle, by filming humbugs swimming in tanks against various striped backgrounds, then using computer models to simulate how predators like coral trout would see this movement.
But when the background had clear, wider stripes that predators could easily see, the fish gained two advantages. First, the edges of their bodies became less distinct, making them harder to spot. Second, the combination of their own stripes and the background stripes created confusing motion signals , so predators couldn't accurately judge the speed or direction of the humbug fish.
