Street Vendor Survey Reveals 23,000 Vendors in NYC

Street vendor Guadalupe Sosa of East Harlem says while her job can be stressful and difficult, she finds meaning in her role in the neighborhood and her customers.Guadalupe Sosa has worked with her mother to sell diced fruit, fresh juice and snow cones in the summer near their East Harlem apartment for close to half of her life.outlier among street vendors who make up such a characteristic part of New York City life.

The results relate to vendors’ longstanding political campaign to increase the number of food vendor permits and licenses. A 2021 Council bill created a system where the Health Department offers at least 445 supervisory license applications per year. The Health Department said it has issued all of the license applications for the current period, but there are still 7,643 vendors waiting to apply for the program in the future.

Sosa said one can most often spot unlicensed vendors because they’re often set up so that “in a second, she could just push her car and zoom out of a location.” For the vast majority, their work is a longtime profession and primary source of income. Seventy-five percent have worked as vendors for four or more years.

Street Vendors NYC Survey Food Vendors Regulations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



amNewYork / 🏆 336. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Licensed street vendor files suit against city of San Diego over vending lawsA sidewalk vendor says the city of San Diego is infringing on his right to work. He's filed a lawsuit against the city, saying it won't let him set up shop…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Licensed street vendor files suit against city of San Diego over vending lawsA sidewalk vendor says the city of San Diego is infringing on his right to work. He's filed a lawsuit against the city, saying it won't let him set up shop…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Good Samaritan rescues street vendor who was being attacked in LennoxA good Samaritan came to the aid of a flower vendor who was being attacked.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

SFPD's tries to clear up confusion around street vendor's arrestThe San Francisco Police Department is clearing up misconceptions around a widely circulated video showing officers arresting a woman accused of illegal street vending against the backdrop of her child crying hysterically.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Popular Long Beach taco stand threatened by city's new street vendor rulesLines wrap around the block for Taco Uziel on 7th Street, but new city vendor rules could force it out of Long Beach

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Popular Long Beach taco stand threatened by city's new street vendor rulesLines wrap around the block for Taco Uziel on 7th Street, but new city vendor rules could force it out of Long Beach

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »