Steward Health Care CEO Steps Down After Skipping Senate Hearing

The chair reserved for Steward Health Care System CEO Ralph de la Torre sits empty after de la Torre failed to show and testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine the bankruptcy of Steward Health Care on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 on Capitol Hill in Washington. BOSTON — The CEO of a hospital operator that filed for bankruptcy protection in May will step down after failing to testify before a U.S. Senate panel.

Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre has overseen a network of some 30 hospitals around the country. The Texas-based company’sA spokesperson for de la Torre said Saturday that he “has amicably separated from Steward on mutually agreeable terms” and “will continue to be a tireless advocate for the improvement of reimbursement rates for the underprivileged patient population.”

Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said earlier this month that Congress “willDe la Torre’s resignation is effective Oct. 1. The Senate approved a resolution on Wednesday that was intended toThe Senate panel has been looking into Steward’s bankruptcy. De la Torre did not appear before it despite being issued a subpoena. The resolution refers the matter to a federal prosecutor.

Steward Health Care Bankruptcy CEO Resignation Ralph De La Torre Senate Hearing

