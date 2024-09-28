Steward Health Care CEO Steps Down After Failing To Testify Before Senate Panel

A rip current statement in effect for Duval, Coastal, Inland Region3 hours agoRead full article: ‘It brings people together’: VyStar Emerald Trail 5K and 10K takes runners on the trail for 1st timeJacksonville laundromat offering free, discounted services to help those affected by Hurricane HeleneDuval County lifts local state of emergency after Hurricane Helene; DCPS schools to reopen MondayTackle holiday preparation by joining Costco as a Gold StarThe chair reserved for Steward Health Care ...
Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre has overseen a network of some 30 hospitals around the country. The Texas-based company'sA spokesperson for de la Torre said Saturday that he “has amicably separated from Steward on mutually agreeable terms” and “will continue to be a tireless advocate for the improvement of reimbursement rates for the underprivileged patient population.”
Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said earlier this month that Congress “willThe Senate panel has been looking into Steward's bankruptcy. De la Torre did not appear before it despite being issued a subpoena. The resolution refers the matter to a federal prosecutor.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Steward Health Care Bankruptcy CEO Ralph De La Torre Senate Hearing
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Senate panel OKs action against Steward Health Care CEOThe committee, which is looking into Texas-based Steward Health Care, adopted two resolutions designed to hold CEO Ralph de la Torre in contempt.
Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »
Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »
Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »