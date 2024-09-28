Steward Health Care CEO Steps Down After Failing To Testify Before Senate Panel

A rip current statement in effect for Duval, Coastal, Inland Region3 hours agoRead full article: ‘It brings people together’: VyStar Emerald Trail 5K and 10K takes runners on the trail for 1st timeJacksonville laundromat offering free, discounted services to help those affected by Hurricane HeleneDuval County lifts local state of emergency after Hurricane Helene; DCPS schools to reopen MondayTackle holiday preparation by joining Costco as a Gold StarThe chair reserved for Steward Health Care ...

Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre has overseen a network of some 30 hospitals around the country. The Texas-based company'sA spokesperson for de la Torre said Saturday that he “has amicably separated from Steward on mutually agreeable terms” and “will continue to be a tireless advocate for the improvement of reimbursement rates for the underprivileged patient population.”

Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said earlier this month that Congress “willThe Senate panel has been looking into Steward's bankruptcy. De la Torre did not appear before it despite being issued a subpoena. The resolution refers the matter to a federal prosecutor.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Steward Health Care Bankruptcy CEO Ralph De La Torre Senate Hearing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senate approves criminal contempt resolution against Steward Health Care CEOThe U.S. Senate has approved a resolution intended to hold Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre in criminal contempt for failing to testify before a Senate panel. The senate approved the measure Wednesday by unanimous consent.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Senate committee to vote to hold Steward Health Care CEO in contemptMembers of a Senate committee looking into the Steward Health Care bankruptcy said they plan to vote next week to adopt two resolutions to hold Steward CEO Ralph de la Torre in contempt after he refused to attend a hearing Thursday despite being issued a subpoena.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Senate panel OKs action against Steward Health Care CEOThe committee, which is looking into Texas-based Steward Health Care, adopted two resolutions designed to hold CEO Ralph de la Torre in contempt.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Senate panel OKs action against Steward Health Care CEO for defying subpoenaMembers of a Senate committee looking into the bankruptcy of Texas-based Steward Health Care have adopted two resolutions designed to hold CEO Ralph de la Torre in contempt for not testifying before the panel.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Senators slam Steward Health Care CEO, plan contempt voteU.S. Senators on Thursday called Steward Health Care’s CEO the poster child for corporate greed in health care and vowed to vote next week to hold him in civil and criminal contempt.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »

Senators expected to hold Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre in contemptThe CEO of the troubled hospital chain has signaled he will not appear at a Congressional hearing on Tuesday, despite a subpoena calling for his testimony.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »