Steve Smith eviscerates 'average' Jerry Jeudy after wild confrontation

During NFL Network’s pregame show before the Broncos took on the Chiefs, former wide receiver and current analyst Steve Smith said he tried to reach out to Jerry Jeudy during warmups to apologize for previous comments he made about the Broncos wide receiver — but Jeudy was having none of it.

Smith, on air alongside reporter Mike Garafolo, explained that he had previously called out Jeudy for being a “JAG” — or “just a guy” — and wanted to apologize after Jeudy had reeled in 17 catches through his first four games.Smith said Jeudy went as far as to curse at Smith and added: “I don’t mess with you,” and then apparently repeated his words.

“So if you’ve ever got a problem with Agent 89, I’m sorry for saying you’re an average wide receiver that will eventually move on, and when teams call me and ask they should trade for you, I will say no, don’t trade for Jerry Jeudy because he mentally unable to handle constructive criticism. … He can be a wide receiver — he’s a tier 3. headtopics.com

For what it’s worth, Jeudy did reel in a catch on the game’s first series, though he lost a yard on the play.

