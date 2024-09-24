Steve-O Talks New Multimedia Comedy Tour 'The Super Dummy Tour'

Steve-O discussed what fans can expect out of his new tour, why he has a personal vendetta against Tom Cruise, what turning 50 means for the future of his career, and much more.Brandon Schreur: Can you tell me a little bit about what people should expect from The Super Dummy Tour? What is it like to be doing this and what are you excited for fans to see?What it is, it’s a multimedia live comedy event.
I think what is particularly satisfying for me and what is most appealing about the show is the fact that I, along with many others, have had to abide by the community guidelines of YouTube and social media, to be extra careful not to show nudity or anything too crazy. It’s just kind of a lot and it’s frustrating, feeling stifled by these community guidelines.
That one was definitely uncomfortable. It’s good fun, man. Everything I did for this tour has been, it’s been fun, man. That makes sense. You’ve been doing it for a while so I’m sure you know , I’m sure it’s going to be great. Whenever we set out to do a big one, it’s not the kind of thing that possibly can happen spontaneously. There are certain things that you’ve got to set up. I think the stunts that I do for my own tours — in a lot of ways, it resembles shooting for Jackass. Sometimes I even get together with the guys from Jackass and they’ll make cameos in my thing. My shoots are maybe a little less formal, on a little smaller scale. Sometimes, a lot more illegal. Maybe no insurance. But I love it.
