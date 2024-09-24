Stephen King's 'Silver Bullet' Howls Its Way to Peacock This October

Get ready to howl at the moon next month, Stephen King fans. 1985's Silver Bullet , King's only werewolf movie, is coming to Peacock . It will be available on the streamer starting on October 1.
The film is based on King's 1983 novella Cycle of the Werewolf, which featured illustrations by legendary comic book artist Bernie Wrightson ; the project was originally intended to be a calendar, and followed the story with one werewolf rampage a month, but King found the limited amount of space stifling, and expanded it into a short novel.
What Is 'Silver Bullet' About? Close Silver Bullet takes place in rural Tarker's Mills, Maine, in 1976. A series of savage murders rocks the small town, but only teenager Jane Coslaw and her paraplegic younger brother Marty realize the truth - the murders are the work of a werewolf. Unfortunately, the only person who believes them is their alcoholic uncle Red .
Silver Bullet was not a great financial success, and was largely dismissed by critics; it currently holds a 41% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Collider's Shawn Van Horn considers it to be one of the best werewolf movies ever made. In a retrospective review earlier this year, he lauded it for being both"a great coming of age story, and a genuinely terrifying fear fest whose teeth won't let go".
