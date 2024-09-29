Stephanie Ruhle Says Kamala Harris Doesn't Answer Every Question 'Because She's a Politician'

On Friday, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle said on MSNBC ’s “Morning Joe” that Vice President Kamala Harris did not answer every question during their interview “because she is a politician.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “I’m just curious what your thoughts were about Fox News desperately suggesting that she bombed a softball interview?” Ruhle said, “To Fox News, I would say thank you because as I learned from Donald Trump, all press is good press, so I am thrilled to be all over their airwaves all day long.”

She added, “Obviously, for anybody who watched the interview I did with Vice President Harris, we sat down for 25 minutes and we talked about one single topic: the economy. It is the number one issue for voters. If Donald Trump would like to sit down and have that same conversation, I’m ready for you. I think it’s hugely important. It’s a vulnerability for both candidates.

