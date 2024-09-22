Steelers vs Chargers: A Clash of Run-Heavy Teams

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields hands off the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Denver.

- The Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to the Steel City for their home opener in a battle of 2-0 teams. While it is 2024, this game has a chance to look like 1974, especially with how much these teams run the ball. The Chargers are second in the NFL in rushing yards per game, while the Steelers are 12th, but lead the NFL in rushing attempts. With Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert dealing with a high ankle sprain, that throws even more of a wrench into everything.Herbert’s status is still unknown, although the Chargers are optimistic that he will play. For the Steelers, it looks like another game of Justin Fields at starting quarterback.

These are the two top defenses in the NFL statistically through two weeks, too. With new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh back in the NFL after his stint at Michigan, he and Mike Tomlin’s similar philosophies will clash right away., where our team of sports betting experts has reviewed the experience, payout speed, parlay options and quality of odds for multiple sportsbooks.

