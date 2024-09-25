Steelers Release Tight End Matt Sokol From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released tight end Matt Sokol from the practice squad , and the team announced on Tuesday. Sokol was signed to the team’s practice squad a week ago after MyCole PruittPittsburgh could consider bringing in an outside wide receiver to help simulate some of the Colts’ diverse receivers since they are four deep at that position. Sokol spent much of the summer with the Steelers after signing with them late in July, just before padded practices.

Sokol has spent time with multiple teams in his early career. An undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2019, he signed out of college with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and Detroit Lions. Sokol only spent time this summer with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh still has one practice squad spot left to fill before Wednesday's practice after elevating cornerback James Pierre to the active roster and releasing Sokol.

