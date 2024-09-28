Steelers Left Guard Isaac Seumalo To Miss Week 4

that left guard Isaac Seumalo will miss the team's Week 4 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

He was a limited participant on Wednesday and held that tag through Friday's practice. The Steelers officially listed him as doubtful on the final injury report, and it appeared as though Seumalo had a puncher's chance of making his season debut in Indianapolis.

Steelers Isaac Seumalo Colts Injury NFL

