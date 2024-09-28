Steelers Elevate Shampklin To Active Roster For Colts Game

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Aaron Shampklin is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Chelen Garnes during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Detroit. The Pittsburgh Steelers are elevating running back Aaron Shampklin from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts . With running back Jaylen Warren out due to a knee injury, Shampklin will now get the chance to show what he can do.

After being released in the initial rounds of cuts down to a 53-man roster, he circled back around and joined the Steelers’ practice squad. Shampklin and veteran running back Jonathan Ward competed this week to see who would get the elevation, and Shampklin is the one who ended up winning out on that role.

Shampklin and Ward each took two carries and off during practice this week, and at times, they were the only two running backs doing anything since Najee Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson received rest days over the week. “It’s more of working on, as coach says, skills relative to your position,” Shampklin said. “So things that I know that are elements in my game or things that I wanna add to it, I practice trying to really focus on those things, and nd not so much as the playbook.”

Steelers Shampklin Colts Warren Injury

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PennLive / 🏆 463. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts X-Factors: Can Steelers slow down Jonathan Taylor?If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to defeat the Indianapolis Colts, stopping Jonathan Taylor is a must.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Pittsburgh Steelers bring back former Harvard star running backThe Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed former Harvard star running back Aaron Shampklin.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Colts Elevate Possible JuJu Brents Replacement to Active RosterAfter losing JuJu Brents for the 2024 season, the Indianapolis Colts are relying on talent within to step up.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Steelers Elevate Ben Skowronek to Active Roster for Falcons GameThe Pittsburgh Steelers are promoting wide receiver Ben Skowronek from the practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. This move suggests rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson will likely miss his second consecutive game due to a high ankle sprain.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Broncos Elevate Humphrey, Badie for Steelers GameThe Denver Broncos are boosting their roster ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers by elevating wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey and running back Tyler Badie from the practice squad. Meanwhile, the Steelers elevate wide receiver Ben Skowronek.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Pittsburgh Steelers elevate veteran wide receiver to active rosterThe Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated wide receiver Ben Skowronek to the acitve roster.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »