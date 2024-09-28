Steelers Elevate Shampklin To Active Roster For Colts Game

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Aaron Shampklin is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Chelen Garnes during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Detroit. The Pittsburgh Steelers are elevating running back Aaron Shampklin from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts . With running back Jaylen Warren out due to a knee injury, Shampklin will now get the chance to show what he can do.
After being released in the initial rounds of cuts down to a 53-man roster, he circled back around and joined the Steelers’ practice squad. Shampklin and veteran running back Jonathan Ward competed this week to see who would get the elevation, and Shampklin is the one who ended up winning out on that role.
Shampklin and Ward each took two carries and off during practice this week, and at times, they were the only two running backs doing anything since Najee Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson received rest days over the week. “It’s more of working on, as coach says, skills relative to your position,” Shampklin said. “So things that I know that are elements in my game or things that I wanna add to it, I practice trying to really focus on those things, and nd not so much as the playbook.”
