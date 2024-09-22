Steelers Elevate Pierre, Leglue For Chargers Week 3 Matchup

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, but before their game at Acrisure Stadium, the team is making a few roster moves to boost their game day lineup.
The Steelers announced the elevation of cornerback James Pierre and offensive lineman John Leglue to the active/inactive roster from the practice squad. The move allows them to play in the game and then revert back to the practice squad without passing through waivers. Pierre recently signed to the Steelers practice squad with the expectation to eventually make the 53-man team. With Pittsburgh placing wide receiver Ben Skowronek on Injured Reserve, they're looking for gunner help, which is Pierre's speciality.
Pierre spent four years with the Steelers before hitting free agency this spring. The former undrafted free agent played in 66 games, including six starts, and recorded two interceptions. He was both a backup on defense and a proven special teams ace during his time with the team.Pittsburgh placed their rookie first-round pick on IR over the weekend after suffering a knee injury during practice. It's unknown when he'll return this season, and reports claim it could be season-ending.
The Steelers will start Broderick Jones at right tackle, with Leglue filling in as the swing tackle behind Jones and Dan Moore Jr. As for Pierre, he won't play much defense, but will take on a role on special teams.Pittsburgh will make roughly five players inactive for Week 3 against the Chargers, but that list will include guard Isaac Seumalo , tight end MyCole Pruitt and quarterback Russell Wilson who were all on the injury report.
Steelers Chargers NFL Roster Moves James Pierre John Leglue
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »