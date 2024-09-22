Steelers Elevate Pierre, Leglue For Chargers Week 3 Matchup

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, but before their game at Acrisure Stadium, the team is making a few roster moves to boost their game day lineup.

The Steelers announced the elevation of cornerback James Pierre and offensive lineman John Leglue to the active/inactive roster from the practice squad. The move allows them to play in the game and then revert back to the practice squad without passing through waivers. Pierre recently signed to the Steelers practice squad with the expectation to eventually make the 53-man team. With Pittsburgh placing wide receiver Ben Skowronek on Injured Reserve, they're looking for gunner help, which is Pierre's speciality.

Pierre spent four years with the Steelers before hitting free agency this spring. The former undrafted free agent played in 66 games, including six starts, and recorded two interceptions. He was both a backup on defense and a proven special teams ace during his time with the team.Pittsburgh placed their rookie first-round pick on IR over the weekend after suffering a knee injury during practice. It's unknown when he'll return this season, and reports claim it could be season-ending.

The Steelers will start Broderick Jones at right tackle, with Leglue filling in as the swing tackle behind Jones and Dan Moore Jr. As for Pierre, he won't play much defense, but will take on a role on special teams.Pittsburgh will make roughly five players inactive for Week 3 against the Chargers, but that list will include guard Isaac Seumalo , tight end MyCole Pruitt and quarterback Russell Wilson who were all on the injury report.

Steelers Chargers NFL Roster Moves James Pierre John Leglue

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Steelers must exploit this matchup to move to 3-0The Pittsburgh Steelers must exploit one matchup in order to win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Pittsburgh Steelers add versatile OL after losing rookie to injuryPittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman John Leglue was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Atlanta Falcons cut ties with ex-Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemanThe Atlanta Falcons have cut former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman John Leglue.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

'Improving' Justin Herbert not seen at Chargers practice ahead of Steelers gameJustin Herbert told Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh his injured ankle feels better but the quarterback was not seen at practice Wednesday ahead of Steelers game.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Chargers get promising update on Justin Herbert injury before Steelers gameThe Los Angeles Chargers seen to expect Justin Hebert to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Chargers' Jim Harbaugh: QB Justin Herbert has ankle injury, expected to play vs. SteelersChargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that QB Justin Herbert is 'working through' an ankle injury but should be active for Week 3.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »