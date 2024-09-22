Steelers Dominate Chargers, Fields Shines with Efficient Passing

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III & Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden in game. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 22, 2024. Kylee Surike | Special to PennLive

Fields was efficient and took the shots down the field when he needed. His ability to see the field and process open spots in the middle of the field is progression. He looks much calmer in the pocket. This is a huge win for Fields.Anderson had the full time starting left guard spot through two weeks, but his obvious struggles made the Steelers turn to Mason McCormick for portions of the game. McCormick had some good moments, but Anderson struggled in the run game.

