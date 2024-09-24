Statue Of Johnny Cash Unveiled In U.S. Capitol

Johnny Cash will be saying 'Hello Out There' to myriad tourists visiting the U.S. Capitol from now on – after congressional leaders got together to unveil a statue of the legendary musician. Both Republican and Democratic leaders joined members of Cash’s family for the ceremony, which attracted hundreds of other attendees on Tuesday. The statue is the latest to be unveiled in the halls of Congress and the first of a professional musician – something House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

Johnny Cash is the perfect person to be honored in that way. He was a man who embodies the American spirit in a way that few could. He was an everyday man. He loved to fish, and he suffered the pain of loss. He was the son of southern farmers and of the Great Depression,' Johnson said. 'Americans related to Johnny Cash.' He acknowledged that some people may wonder why Cash was being honored in the way of historic trailblazers, past presidents and dignitaries.

Arkansas’ state legislature voted in 2019 to replace statues of two lesser-known figures with Cash and civil rights activist Daisy Bates. The latter statue debuted earlier this year. The Cash statue was created by Little Rock artist Kevin Kresse. It’s a nod to Cash’s own roots, growing up in Dyess, Arkansas, on a cotton farm before going on to become one of the best-selling musical artists in history.

