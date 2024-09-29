State Police Recruit's Funeral Held Amid Calls for Accountability After Death During Training

UIW student designs costume for SeaWorld’s Spooktacular Halloween eventWrong-way driver dies in head-on crash near downtown, San Antonio police sayFILE - The seal of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is displayed on a Massachusetts State Police cruiser parked outside the Statehouse, March 3, 2023, in Boston. A large law enforcement presence turned out in Worcester on Saturday to honor a state police recruit who died after becoming unresponsive during a training exercise.on Sept.

Delgado-Garcia's funeral happened against a backdrop of calls for accountability that have spread beyond his family. The Latino Law Enforcement Group of Boston and Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston have both issued public statements calling for transparency about the investigation into Delgado-Garcia's death.

Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday. Delgado-Garcia was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, and moved to Worcester at a young age, according to an obituary on the website of the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel in Worcester. He earned an undergraduate degree from Westfield State University in Massachusetts before starting his career as a victim's advocate in the Worcester district attorney's office, the obituary said.

Policeacademy Deathduringtraining Accountabilitycalls Massachusettsstatepolice Funeral

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rebuilding Pac-12 adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego StateThe Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday that Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State will become new members as the conference rebuilds.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Pac-12 conference adds Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego StateSenior Breaking News Reporter

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Pac-12 adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State in 2026The Pac-12 is adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and San Diego State from the Mountain West, starting in 2026.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State to Join Pac-12The Pac-12 Conference announced the addition of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State as new members. The four universities, currently in the Mountain West Conference, will join Oregon State and Washington State on July 1, 2026.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Large police presence at funeral for Massachusetts recruit who died during training exerciseA large law enforcement presence has turned out in Worcester to honor a state police recruit who died after becoming unresponsive during a training exercise. Twenty-five-year-old Enrique Delgado-Garcia died at a hospital on Sept.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Mass State Police Recruit Dies During Boxing Training, Family Demands AnswersA large law enforcement presence turned out in Worcester on Saturday to honor a state police recruit who died after becoming unresponsive during a training exercise. Enrique Delgado-Garcia, 20, became unresponsive September 13th after suffering a “medical crisis” during a defensive tactics exercise in a boxing ring. The state attorney general has launched an investigation into the incident.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »