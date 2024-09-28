State Fair of Texas Returns with Fun, Glory, and a Helping Hand

It's that time again! The State Fair of Texas is back with all its fun and glory. This annual fair that brings smiles to so many starts on Friday, September 27, and continues through Sunday, October 20, at Dallas Fair Park.
On Opening Day, September 27, you can save money on your admission by Fighting Hunger with NBC 5, Telemundo 39, the State Fair of Texas, and the North Texas Food Bank. Just bring two jars of peanut butter on Friday, September 27, to donate to the North Texas Food Bank, and your admission will be $10 at the gate.The savings continue when you bring five canned food items on any Wednesday during the fair.
State Fair Of Texas Dallas Food Bank Donation Admission Discount
