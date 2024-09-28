State Fair of Texas Kicks Off with Nostalgia, Tight Security

People couldn't wait to enter Fair Park for day one of the State Fair of Texas. Some came for the sights.Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“I think it’s just pure nostalgic,” Cunningham said. “When I was little my mom used to take me. The smell of the cotton candy and corn dogs.”Coming in and throughout the park security was tight. The State Fair of Texas banned weapons except for active or retired law enforcement. “Security was really intense,” fairgoer Joseph Lacour said. “They actually seem like they beefed it up. They were very thorough with searching the bags, coolers, and strollers. The presence is here.”“It’s a guaranteed 15-pound weight loss in 24 days and it works,” food vendor and owner of Shrimp Doc David Harrison said.

The restaurant Shrimp Doc has been at the fair for nine years. Harrison was hard at work capitalizing on the big economic boost. “24 days can equate to a whole 12 months of income for someone,” Harrison said. “So needless to say it’s important to us to live and continue to grow our business.”“Family is the most important thing,” Lacour said. “Yes you can do the day-to-day working, all and stuff, but we are doing it for this reason to spend quality time with our loved ones.”

State Fair Of Texas Security Nostalgia Food Vendors Attendance

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Big Tex set to arrive in Fair Park ahead of 2024 State Fair of TexasThe State Fair of Texas will open its gates in Dallas next week, and Big Tex will take his place in Fair Park on Friday.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

WATCH LIVE: Big Tex arrives in Fair Park ahead of 2024 State Fair of TexasThe State Fair of Texas will open its gates in Dallas next week, and Big Tex will take his place in Fair Park on Friday.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

WATCH LIVE: Big Tex arrives in Fair Park ahead of 2024 State Fair of TexasThe State Fair of Texas will open its gates in Dallas next week, and Big Tex will take his place in Fair Park on Friday.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

State Fair of Texas, Big Tex returns to Dallas' Fair Park soonThe State Fair of Texas begins on Sept. 27 and runs through Oct. 20 in Dallas. The State Fair of Texas takes place at South Dallas' Fair Park.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Texas Attorney General Paxton sues to block gun ban at the sprawling State Fair of TexasTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Texas Attorney General Paxton sues to block gun ban at the sprawling State Fair of TexasTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations. Fair organizers earlier this month announced a ban on guns after a shooting last year on the fairgrounds in the heart of Dallas.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »