State Department Appoints Zakiya Carr Johnson as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

As diversity, equity, and inclusion ( DEI ) appears to be on the wane nationwide, the divisive left-wing ideology is alive and well in the realm of American diplomacy. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment of Zakiya Carr Johnson as the State Department 's chief diversity and inclusion officer ( CDIO ). Next Monday, Johnson will replace Acting CDIO Constance Mayer , who has led the office since last July in the absence of a permanent director.
Previously, Johnson was senior adviser and director of the State Department's Race, Ethnicity, and Social Inclusion Unit and co-chair for the White House Inter-Agency Committee on Gender-Based Violence Monitoring and Evaluation. Alongside those lofty-sounding government positions, she founded an Atlanta-based DEI consulting firm that claims to invest 'in the untapped talent of historically marginalized communities, youth and women in the Americas' and was the cofounder and director of Black Women Disrup
